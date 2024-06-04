The shooting happened on the Pa. Turnpike EB in Brecknock Township, between the Reading and Morgantown exits.

Royersford man dies after being shot in the head during road rage incident on Pa. Turnpike

State Police say the 40-year-old man from Royersford, who was shot in the head, died while in the hospital on Monday.

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has died after being shot in the head during a road rage shooting along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.

The suspected gunman also took his own life.

The shooting happened last Friday around 1 p.m. on the Pa. Turnpike eastbound in Brecknock Township, near mile marker 291.3 between the Reading and Morgantown exits.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police.