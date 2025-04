How the IBX Broad Street Run is helping one man go the distance in life

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was 15 years ago when Joe Zaccarillo took his first steps down Broad Street in Philadelphia's iconic 10-mile race.

Little did he know he was running straight into a new life.

Since then, he's ditched cigarettes, found the love of his life, and leveled up at work.

As he prepares for this year's Independence Blue Cross Broad Street run on May 4, he says this race still has him going the distance.

Watch the video above for more.