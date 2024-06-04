Sade Robinson's family files wrongful death civil suit against Maxwell Anderson

MILWAUKEE -- Sade Robinson's family is filing a civil lawsuit against the man accused of killing her.

The 19-year-old Milwaukee woman's family has an attorney representing them in wrongful death civil suit.

CBS 58 obtained a copy of the lawsuit which shows they're requesting a jury trial. If successful, the total amount awarded would be determined by the jury, according to the family's attorney.

Robinson was reported missing on April 2 when she didn't show up for work following a first date with Anderson, according to the original criminal complaint. Her car was found on fire the day after the date. Her remains were found on the beach and near where her car was found.

Anderson, 33, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than building, in Robinson's death.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, according to CNN affiliate WDJT.

Robinson, originally from Mississippi, was about to graduate from Milwaukee Area Technical College and pursue a career in criminal justice, according to the fundraiser.

