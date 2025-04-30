Saving with 6abc: Summer travel and airfare deals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are in the throes of summer vacation planning, today is your lucky day. Travel experts are providing some great ideas that will save you money and help you avoid long lines at packed places.

With concerns about the U.S. economy and fewer international travels, our experts said airlines are struggling to fill seats, which also means they are slashing prices.

"What we're seeing from the airlines is some pretty heavily discounted seats for peak season," said Katie Mastro with GoWing.

Right now, Mastro said you can book a round trip flight from Philadelphia to Dublin for $564, which is nearly a 30% savings. Flights to Copenhagen, Halifax, and Zurich are also lower than usual.

And because the American dollar is strong, this is also be a good time to consider traveling as far as Asia.

"It's a lot more affordable than it had been in decades," said Mastro.

There are also many options if you'd like to stay in the United States.

"You can fly domestically across the country or even to places like Austin for sub $200 to $197 at the end of July out to Los Angeles for $221 round trip," she said.

If airfare still isn't in your budget, take a road trip to a national park.

Maddi Bourgerie with RVShare says there are some destination dupes to terrific spots without the crowds.

"Of course the Great Smoky Mountains is one of the most popular parks within the United States, so I'd actually recommend skipping that and heading to New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia. It's not too far from Philly. It's a great place to explore," said Bourgerie.

Instead of the Grand Canyon, consider Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Colorado. And if Yellowstone is on your bucket list, check out Lassen Volcano National Park in California.

"It's a crowd-free alternative to Yellowstone. It actually gets 11% of Yellowstone's annual visitors," she added.

While camping can save you on the cost of a hotel...

"You could also have an RV delivered from RVshare. Owners will actually come and drop off an RV for you and set it up. So it's really hassle-free," she said.

Many national parks are free and if there is a charge, typically it's about $20 to $30 per vehicle. You can also pay $80 for a National Park Pass for unlimited entry per vehicle to all national parks for a year.