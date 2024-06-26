School District of Philadelphia kicks off summer learning programs | Here's how to register

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Even though school is out for the summer, learning will continue in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday morning, the School District of Philadelphia kicked off its summer programs.

The Action Cam was at Solomon Solis-Cohen School in Northeast Philadelphia to welcome students.

The goal is to reinforce what students already know while developing skills for the next grade.

"Providing students with opportunities to engage in high-quality instruction outside of the traditional school year has significant benefits for children, including increased academic achievement, improved physical and mental health and increased engagement," said Superintendent Tony Watlington.

Approximately 23,000 students are participating in this year's programs, which run through August 2.

Registration closes for most programs on May 10, 2024.

For more information and to learn how to register, visit www.philasd.org.