Philadelphia school district secures $2.3M to continue funding youth homeless services

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia announced on Tuesday that it has secured $2.3 million to continue funding youth homeless services for an additional year.

Officials say the funding will be distributed to Valley Youth House, HopePHL, and Eddie's House, to support students experiencing homelessness.

