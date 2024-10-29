Philadelphia school district secures $2.3M to continue funding youth homeless services
Tuesday, October 29, 2024 5:09PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia announced on Tuesday that it has secured $2.3 million to continue funding youth homeless services for an additional year.
Officials say the funding will be distributed to Valley Youth House, HopePHL, and Eddie's House, to support students experiencing homelessness.
