School District of Philadelphia sees enrollment, graduation rate increases

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time in a decade, enrollment numbers in the School District of Philadelphia have increased.

The figures are from the district's 2024-25 school year enrollment data.

It's something Herman Douglas, Jr. already sees as principal of Cassidy Academics Plus School in West Philadelphia. The newly constructed school just opened this school year.

"Our student enrollment went from only having 221 students to be predicted to open this school, all the way up to 308 students," said Douglas.

According to the School District of Philadelphia, 1,841 additional students enrolled this school year. Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington credits things like parent partnerships and changes in curriculum.

"We're investing in a high-quality curriculum. What kids learn in the classroom matters," he said.

It's not just about enrollment. The school district's four-year graduation rate also rose. It went from 74.1% in the 2022-2023 school year to 77.5% in the 2023-2024 school year.

"When we wrap our arms around young people and don't let them drop out of school, it's a recipe for success for students," said Watlington.

The dropout rate also decreased by more than 1,400 students, but the district still faces challenges like reducing teacher turnover and providing proper support for a growing number of immigrant students.

"It's really important that we focus on making sure the teachers are well supported, the principals are well-supported because those are the top two factors that determine whether students grow academically," said Watlington.

Douglas thinks those factors will help schools like his grow even more.

"We are growing in a great way," he said.

The district is digging into the numbers for specifics on particular schools. More will be announced in the "State of the Schools" address in January.