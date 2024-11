Schuylkill Expressway EB closed near Montgomery Drive due to brush fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway are closed between Montgomery Drive and City Avenue in Philadelphia due to a brush fire Thursday night.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 8 p.m. as crews battled a car fire and nearby flames on the side of the highway.

PICTURED: Chopper 6 was over I-76 near Montgomery Drive on Oct. 31, 2024, as crews battled a car fire and nearby flames on the side of the highway.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists planning to use I-76 should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

