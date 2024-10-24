Schuylkill Township police recommend GPS trackers after rash of political sign thefts

SCHUYLKILL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in one Pennsylvania township have recommended putting GPS trackers on political signs after multiple reports of theft.

"It really started popping up all over the township, for both parties as well," said Schuylkill Township Police Sgt. Brian McCarthy.

The township started receiving reports about three weeks ago involving dozens of signs. Now, some in the township are putting up signs asking people not to steal their political signs.

Mary Alice Greto had about 30 of her signs for Republican candidates stolen already.

"This is getting ridiculous," said Greto. "Every time they've been put up, they've been removed."

Police are now recommending GPS trackers on signs to help find them if they area removed.

Gene Law started putting AirTags on some of his signs for Democratic candidates after they started disappearing. He's even been able to recover some.

"They were removed and the police were very nice to retrieve the signs and my AirTags," Law said.

Police said that stealing a sign is a misdemeanor offense and that there are better ways to show support for a candidate.

"Take that passion to the polls. Vote for your candidate and let the people decide who's going to president," said Sgt. McCarthy.