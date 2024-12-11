'Scuba Santa' can be found swimming underwater at Adventure Aquarium

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Just in time for the holidays is an activity for families to dive into.

At the Adventure Aquarium, their team has found a legend swimming around their waters!

Santa Claus will be in full scuba gear for guests to view him underwater.

The entire space is themed festively, including a submerged 18 ft Christmas tree, and an indoor snow flurry.

"Christmas Underwater" will be on display until Christmas Eve.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

