Security preparations underway in Philadelphia for New Year's Eve and Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Security preparations are underway in Philadelphia for both New Year's Eve and the Mummers Parade on New Year's Day.

Outside City Hall, crews have been busy putting up the barricades. Grandstands are being moved into place and police are keeping a watchful eye.

Behind the scenes, police are mobilizing their security operation for the celebrations.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram says his department has experience doing these events, and it's all hands on deck as usual.

"We always take a layered approach - that's everything from law enforcement to the use of other parts of the city. As you go around you'll see sanitation trucks that double as blocking vehicles, as well to restrict access on the parade routes. Things of that nature," Cram said.

He says his department is working with a slew of city agencies from Philadelphia Emergency Management to regional partners.

Uniformed officers will be on foot in force at Penn's Landing for the fireworks show and the Mummers Parade.

"There's things that you won't see that are there as another layer of protection and security. Just come out and have a good time," added Cram.

Officials again are making their annual pleas to not fire guns into the air during New Year's. The bullets have to come down and too often people have been injured and even killed.