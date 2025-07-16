SEPTA bus driver side swipes Philadelphia police vehicle before leaving scene: officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA bus was involved in a crash with a police vehicle early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia's Fairmount section.

Police say the SEPTA bus side swiped a police vehicle. The driver then left the scene.

It is unclear if the driver knew what happened or not.

There were no injuries to police or anyone on the bus.

SEPTA is aware of the accident and has already rerouted the bus back to the scene.

SEPTA told Action News that there was minor damage to both vehicles involved.