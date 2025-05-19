SEPTA holds first public hearings for Philadelphia-area commuters on funding crisis

Dozens of lawmakers and commuters gathered in Center City to address the SEPTA funding crisis that could have a dramatic impact on our region.

Dozens of lawmakers and commuters gathered in Center City to address the SEPTA funding crisis that could have a dramatic impact on our region.

Dozens of lawmakers and commuters gathered in Center City to address the SEPTA funding crisis that could have a dramatic impact on our region.

Dozens of lawmakers and commuters gathered in Center City to address the SEPTA funding crisis that could have a dramatic impact on our region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of Pennsylvania lawmakers and commuters gathered in Center City Philadelphia on Monday to address the SEPTA funding crisis that could have a dramatic impact on our region.

Last month, SEPTA announced that without additional funding from the state, service would be cut 45% and fares would be raised 21.5% to fill a $213 million budget deficit.

"This is a people issue, this is a student issue, this is a disabled issue, a union issue, a worker issue, an economic issue and it is a Pennsylvania issue to fund mass transit," said Rep. Morgan Cephas.

Monday's hearing was the first of four planned public hearings.

"SEPTA cannot again budget on hope. No emergency federal highway flex is available this year, and while Governor Shapiro has proposed additional transit funding, its approval remains uncertain," said Erik Johnson, Senior Budget Director for SEPTA.

Under the proposed budget cuts, riders would first see the elimination of dozens of bus routes and rail services starting this fall.

A fare increase averaging more than 21% would start in September, as would a hiring freeze.

RELATED: SEPTA service would be cut nearly in half under new budget proposal if more funding not secured

More than 60 riders signed up to give a statement at the first hearing at SEPTA headquarters. Some are calling it a life-or-death situation because so many medical professionals rely on public transportation.

"I know that other areas of Pennsylvania think this doesn't affect them, but they have family members sitting in our hospitals and we will not be able to support those patients without the support of SEPTA," said a hospital employee.

"SEPTA, if your trains start running every one or two hours if at all, I am going to stop riding them. Getting to a doctor's appointment 90 minutes early or 30 minutes late doesn't do me any good," said Peter Firch of Center City.

Additional hearings will be held this week. For a schedule, visit this page at SEPTA.org.