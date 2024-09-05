Your SEPTA rides might cost you more under proposed fare change | What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A change could be coming for SEPTA riders that would make your next trip more expensive.

The transit authority just announced a proposed fare hike as they deal with a budget crisis.

The board will have to listen to public input before making these changes, but the board president says most of them are already ready to vote yes because the SEPTA budget is in need of help.

The new fares would go into effect on December 1.

SEPTA says the biggest changes would be for riders who utilize SEPTA key cards, credit and debit cards to pay.

If approved, the rate hike would eliminate their .50 cent discount, making the fare the same as the cash price of $2.50 per ride.

"This proposal would generate $14 million per year - should, would enhance safety, security and improve service," said SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards.

It comes as the transit agency is trying to keep up with budget demands and declining revenue.

Right now, SEPTA faces a $240 million annual deficit.

Rates on Regional Rail will also see an increase - anywhere from 25 cents to $1.75 depending on the zone.

Although Regional Rail Zone 1 has been expanded, the Zone 1 Regional Rail would see a fare decrease of $1.25.

This proposal would also allow for more freedom with transfers. A quick trip would be the price of a one-way fare.

"A rider running that same errand can return on the same bus or metro route within a two-hour window without getting charged the second fare," Richards said.

In the annual budget, Harrisburg approved a one-time $80 million payment towards SEPTA, but the agency is holding out for more permanent help.

"I think that the state is there to help us if we're in need. We're Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," said Cynthia Davis, of North Philadelphia.

Parking lots along Regional Rail will also begin charging people starting September 23. I will generate $4 million per year.

