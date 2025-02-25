SEPTA tests bulletproof glass to protect bus drivers

As SEPTA prepares to install bulletproof glass in some of its buses as part of a pilot program, the manufacturers gave union reps and the transportation company a demonstration Tue

As SEPTA prepares to install bulletproof glass in some of its buses as part of a pilot program, the manufacturers gave union reps and the transportation company a demonstration Tue

As SEPTA prepares to install bulletproof glass in some of its buses as part of a pilot program, the manufacturers gave union reps and the transportation company a demonstration Tue

As SEPTA prepares to install bulletproof glass in some of its buses as part of a pilot program, the manufacturers gave union reps and the transportation company a demonstration Tue

BEDMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- As SEPTA prepares to install bulletproof glass in some of its buses as part of a pilot program, the manufacturers gave union reps and the transportation company a demonstration Tuesday.

Custom Glass Solutions put its product to the test at the Bucks County Police Association range, having SWAT officers fire rounds at a prototype.

One bullet did break through the glass in what the company called a 'less than lethal' pass through.

The upgrade is part of TWU Local 234's latest contract with SEPTA.

"The I's are dotted, the T's are crossed and we got a product we're going to work and try to get them installed in every vehicle in every neighborhood," said Brian Pollitt, president of TWU Local 234.

The union asked for more safety measures after the death of bus driver Bernard Gribbin in 2023, who was shot operating a bus in Germantown.

This glass was designed after his death.

Bernard Gribbin

"It is layers of glass and PVB and polycarbonate that essentially diffuses the energy from a bullet," said Matt Eder, VP of marketing for Custom Glass Solutions.

The plan for the pilot program is to install the glass cockpit in eight buses in different depots across the city, targeting what SEPTA and the union consider high-risk routes.

Each cockpit will cost approximately $15,000.

During this stress test of the glass, as SWAT unloaded 16 rounds, one bullet broke through and lodged in the silk clothed dummy's shirt.

"That's more power than anyone is going to be carrying is the bus," said Chad Beach of Custom Glass Solutions, examining the exercise.

Upon inspection, called it a less than lethal pass through, saying the dummy would have survived the shot.

Both SEPTA and the union said they'll be going through with the pilot program.

"We're very happy with the test. We're moving forward on this pilot program and we're going to see how it performs in the real world when it's on the buses," said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch, who added that transit police have completed their own tests of the glass and have been satisfied with the results.

SEPTA says they expect the pilot program to begin in the next month.