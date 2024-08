SEPTA train service delayed through Center City due to fire near Temple University Station

SEPTA train service delayed through Center City due to fire near Temple University Station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA train riders should expect delays traveling through Center City Philadelphia Thursday night due to a fire near the tracks.

Service was briefly stopped around 5 p.m. due to a fire near Temple University Station.

Train service has since resumed but riders should expect delays up to 45 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.