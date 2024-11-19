Leaders address community concerns over proposed Sixers arena in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Councilmember Mark Squilla met with community members on Monday to answer questions regarding the controversial proposed Sixers arena in Philadelphia.

The meeting came one day before public testimony is set to take place.

Squilla addressed a room full of community members, most of whom live or work in Chinatown.

SEE ALSO | 76ers officials face tough questions on 2nd day of hearings on proposed arena

Heacknowledged the proposal has changed after this process started a little over two years ago. Then, he took questions from the community.

One by one, people came up to address their concerns. Concerns were also addressed last week at a city council hearing.

"Traffic congestion will kill Chinatown businesses, when our small businesses die, Chinatown dies," said one community member as they spoke up mid-meeting.

Issues regarding traffic, construction, and disruption to businesses and SEPTA were raised on Monday night.

"We're looking at a situation where gridlock is all but certain and the Sixers have no plan for how they will avoid gridlock," shouted the same community member.

To be successful in avoiding gridlock, about 40% of people who attend events at the proposed arena would have to take public transportation.

The communitycircled back to that Monday night. Squilla agreed that it's an issue.

"How do you change that behavior, what do you do? That's still something we have to do. If that arena is there you can't have 80% people driving," noted Squilla.

Last Tuesday, members of the Philadelphia City Council sat down to hear more about the proposed 76Place. The hearing lasted roughly six hours.

RELATED | Committee hearings scheduled for proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena in Center City

Hearings will resume on Tuesday, which will include public testimony.

"Wesaid the same thing from the beginning. It's about gridlock, it's about small businesses being shut down, this community having a livable space," saidVivian Chang of Chinatown.

Squilla said a vote is possible this year but he said most likely it will extend into next year.