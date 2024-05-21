SEIU elects 1st black president; VP Kamala Harris to deliver keynote speech at union convention

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the keynote speech at the SEIU convention in Philadelphia

April Verrett will replace Mary Kay Henry, who is retiring after 14 years. Verrett will be the first Black president in the organization's history.

April Verrett will replace Mary Kay Henry, who is retiring after 14 years. Verrett will be the first Black president in the organization's history.

April Verrett will replace Mary Kay Henry, who is retiring after 14 years. Verrett will be the first Black president in the organization's history.

April Verrett will replace Mary Kay Henry, who is retiring after 14 years. Verrett will be the first Black president in the organization's history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday to deliver the keynote speech at the convention for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which has endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket for reelection.

Mayor Cherelle Parker gave opening remarks at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Monday.

RELATED: Service Employees International Union band together at Unions for All March in Philadelphia

The SEIU then elected their new president. April Verrett will replace Mary Kay Henry, who is retiring after 14 years.

Verrett will be the first Black president in the organization's history.