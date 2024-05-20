Service Employees International Union band together at Unions for All March in Philadelphia

Service Employees International Union band together at Unions for All March in Philadelphia

Service Employees International Union band together at Unions for All March in Philadelphia

Service Employees International Union band together at Unions for All March in Philadelphia

Service Employees International Union band together at Unions for All March in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From the Pennsylvania Convention Center to Independence Mall, about 4,000 membersof the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) chanted to show their presence and power on Sunday.

"Workers today, they know they have power, and they're willing to use it," said April Verrett, the SEIU secretary-treasurer.

Members of the SEIU banded together at the Unions for All March in Philadelphia to demand new rules and higher standards for workers in all industries.

"We are here," said Talmadge Belo Jr., an SEIU host. "We're working men and women, and we're about staying together and making sure working men and women get the benefits and conditions they need."

The march came to an end at Independence National Historical Park, where elected officials such as Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes and U.S. Senator Bob Casey showed their support for workers to unionize.

"As members and as leaders of SEIU, for all that you do, the dignity of your work, the value of your work, how you help the most valuable among us, we're grateful for that work," said Casey. "It has never been more important."

Union leaders highlighted recent victories like negotiating new contracts for the School District of Philadelphiawhiledemanding new rules to raise standards and open the doors for all workers.

"We're going to do that by building worker power and uniting a million new workers into our union over the next 10 years because we know there has been a moment like no other in a generation where we see workers standing up," said Verrett.

On Monday, delegates will decide who will lead them toward a better future as President Mary Kay Henry retires after serving for 14 years.

"We want to shape the future," said Verrett. "We don't just want to react to the future. We want to win the future we create."

The convention starts at 9 a.m. Monday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center with a welcome from Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker before delegates debate and vote.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to deliver a keynote speech.