Several hurt after school bus crashes with SUV on Rt. 38 in Mt. Holly

MT. HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Several people were injured in a school bus crash on Route 38 in Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of Rt. 38, in front of the National Guard armory building.

Five people were transported to area hospitals after the school bus collided with an SUV.

It is unclear if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Delays are expected in the area.

