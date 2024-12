Shelter Me: Double dose of sweetness!

In this week's edition of Shelter Meet, we're featuring two sweet dogs.

First up is Toy Story. he was left on a bus in Philadelphia and never claimed. He is a five-year-old little bundle of love rescued byACCT Philly.

Our next pup is a three-year-old, boxer mix, Dally. He was rescued by Rags to Riches Rescue from a kill shelter in Texas. Dally has been in foster care for over a year and he is looking for a home to call his own.

Cecily Tynan introduces us to two sweet boys this week.