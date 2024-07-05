Kimberly Cary, a volunteer with Harley's Haven, introduced us to the fun-loving and playful Marina.

Shelter Me: Marina the shepherd mix is looking for a playful home

This week's Shelter Me spotlighted Harley's Haven, a non-profit, foster-based animal rescue located in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Harley's Haven works to get dogs out of kill shelters and unwanted situations. Their goal is to pair dogs with safe, loving forever homes.

Kimberly Cary, a volunteer with Harley's Haven, introduced us to the fun-loving and playful Marina. Marina is an eight month old shepherd mix who came to Harley's Haven from ACCT Philly.

Marina loves everyone she meets and would work great in just about any home. She would work best with an active family who can keep up with her playfulness and energy.

If you are interested in adopting Marina or any of her rescue friends, please visit https://harleyshavendogrescue.com/