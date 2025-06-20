Shelter Me: Meet Calvin, Grober and Naomi!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me featured three dogs from two great animal rescue centers.

First is Calvin from 3 Husketeers rescue based in Spring City, Pennsylvania.

Calvin is a 10-month-old husky with a heart of gold!

He was rescued from a challenging past and is working hard to overcome separation anxiety. He has made strides at getting better. He simply wants to be loved and feel safe.

Calvin is great with children and loves a game of fetch! He is crate trained but prefers long walks and sniffing adventures!

Calvin needs a family who is willing to work with a trainer or behavorist to help him to adjust to a new home and routine. He is currently on Prozac, but if he finds a loving, patient and dedicated family, it could be possible to get him off that mediciation.

If you think Calvin could be a match for you or your family, visit 3 Husketeers Rescue.

Second is Grober from Rylie's Rescue in Skippack, Pennsylvania.

Grober is a 3-year-old boxer mix who loves life!

Grober was found as a stray in South Carolina and spent two years in the shelter.

Grober loves playtime, cuddles and walks! He is great with children and other dogs, and would work best in a home without cats.

He is described as very well behaved and affectionate. He is crate and house trained and even knows basic commands.

If you think Grober is a match for you or your family, visit Rylie's Rescue.

Third is Naomi! She's also comes from Rylie's Rescue.

Naomi is a senior dog who comes from a puppy mill.

She is the perfect lap dog due to her tiny size. She can even fit inside a purse!

She loves other dogs and even cats.

If Naomi is a match for you, visit Rylie's Rescue.