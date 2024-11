Shelter Me: Meet Bodie! A funny, sweet boy who was abandoned along with his littermates

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Me, meet nine-month-old Bodie from Woof Love Rescue in Collingswood, New Jersey.

Bodie came to the Garden State with Animal Aid Rescue after he and his littermates were abandoned in Georgia.

Cecily Tynan introduces us to this funny, sweet boy who is very "special".