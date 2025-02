Shelter Me: Meet Cecile! An active Pointer mix puppy looking for a forever home

In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Cecile from Rylie's Rescue in Skippack, Pa.

In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Cecile from Rylie's Rescue in Skippack, Pa.

In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Cecile from Rylie's Rescue in Skippack, Pa.

In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Cecile from Rylie's Rescue in Skippack, Pa.

SKIPPACK, Pa. (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Cecile, an active pup who is looking for her forever home.

Cecily Tynan introduces us to the sweet girl, who loves to give kisses.

In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we're featuring Cecile from Rylie's Rescue in Skippack, Pa.

Cecile and her siblings were rescued from a shelter in South Carolina.

She is a Pointer mix and is approximately twelve weeks old.

For more information on Cecile, visit Rylie's Rescue in Skippack, Pennsylvania.