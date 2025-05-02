Waiting On A Friend Animal Rescue and Main Line Animal Rescue introduced us to two loving dogs.

Shelter Me: Meet Dwight and Apollo, two lovable dogs looking for homes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me featured two animal rescues and dogs looking for their forever homes!

The first is Waiting On A Friend Animal Rescue based in Ottsville, Pennsylvania.

6abc was introduced to Dwight, a lovable 7-month-old Cane Corso mix.

Dwight was found as a stray and brought to ACCT Philly. Waiting On A Friend Animal Rescue pulled him from ACCT and brought him to their facility.

He is now up for adoption and looking for his new home.

For a puppy, Dwight is described as mellow, friendly and all around chill.

He gets along great with kids, other dogs and even cats.

Waiting On A Friend Animal Rescue is hosting a fundraiser in Doylestown on Sunday, May 4th. This is where you can meet Dwight!

It will be located at the Maennerchor Fields and it runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be other adoptable dogs on site.

If you want to adopt Dwight, think about visiting the fundraiser or visit Waiting On A Friend Animal Rescue for more information.

We also had a visit from Main Line Animal Rescue based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Main Line Animal Rescue brought along Apollo, a sweet and loving dog in need of a family.

Apollo is about 6 years old and volunteers can't say enough great things about him.

He is sweet, friendly and a really good boy who deserves to have a family.

He works well with kids and other calm dogs. He can be a little timid around very hyper dogs.

If you think Apollo is a good match for you and your family, you can visit Main Line Animal Rescue in person or visit Main Line Animal Rescueto learn more.