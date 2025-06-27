Shelter Me: Meet Ginger! A loving and energetic shepherd mix puppy who will steal your heart

Ginger is a loving and energetic shepherd mix puppy from Main Line Animal Rescue who will immediately steal your heart.

Ginger is a loving and energetic shepherd mix puppy from Main Line Animal Rescue who will immediately steal your heart.

Ginger is a loving and energetic shepherd mix puppy from Main Line Animal Rescue who will immediately steal your heart.

Ginger is a loving and energetic shepherd mix puppy from Main Line Animal Rescue who will immediately steal your heart.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me features an adorable and sweet rescue pup from Main Line Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Pa.

Ginger is a friendly and loving puppy who will immediately steal your heart.

He (yes, a boy Ginger!) is a 29lb. 5-month-old shepherd mix who absolutely loves everybody.

His foster family says he's an amazing dog who gets along with other dogs, kids and could even possibly live with cats.

Ginger's ideal family would have a fenced in yard - he loves running around and letting out those zoomies! He also loves to go swimming and could be the perfect poolside companion this summer.

For more information on adopting Ginger or to fill out an application with Main Line Animal Rescue, visit MLAR.org.