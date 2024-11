Shelter Me: Meet Jimmy!

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- In this week's edition of Shelter Meet, we're featuring Jimmy from Finding Shelter Animal Rescue in Norristown, PA.

He was rescued from a puppy mill, where he was thought to be too big to sell. Jimmy is a Mini Australian Shepherd who is approximately nine months old.

He is a sweet, social high-energy dog who loves every person and every dog.

Vist FindingShelter.org for more information.