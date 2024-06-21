Shelter Me: Meet Six, a lovable senior dog looking for a new home

Six is completely house trained and would work just fine in a home with other kids and pups.

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has locations all over Delaware and in Pennsylvania in Montgomery and Chester Counties.

The BVSPCA prides itself on being the first no kill shelter in the state of Delaware. They care for over 17,000 animals with an annual save rate of 93%, according to their website. Their goal for pets is to provide safety, love, and hope to lost pets, abandoned animals, cruelty victims, pets in need of rehoming and animals at risk.

Sara Smith, the Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for the BVSPCA, introduced us to Six! Six is a senior dog, about 8 years old, who recently lost his home due to a fire. This lovable pup is looking for a new home and new family to care for him.

Six is described as super happy and friendly. He is looking for a family who will embrace his love for kisses, playing fetch and rolling on his back in the yard. Six is completely house trained and would work just fine in a home with other kids and pups.

If you are interested in adopted Six or and of his shelter friends, please visit https://bvspca.org/.