Shelter Me: Meet Meeyo!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me featured PAWS Animal Welfare Society. PAWS, located in Philadelphia, is dedicated to saving homeless and at-risk pets and is the city's larged rescue partner.

PAWS introduced us to Meeyo, a senior chihuahua mix looking for a new home.

Meeyo was surrendered by their owner. He loves to snuggle and go for walks.

Meeyo do would well in just about any home. He is good with kids and other animals.

If you are interested in adopting Meeyo, visit Philly PAWS.