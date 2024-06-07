Shelter Me: Meet Nieema, a loving pit bull who loves to be spoiled

Nieema is in desperate need of a home because she does not work well in a shelter setting.

This week, 6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia, which handles nearly 18,000 animals.

ACCT Philly's Communications Coordinator Mikayla Allen introduced us to Nieema, a 6-year-old pit bull who loves to be spoiled.

Nieema was surrendered to ACCT Philly due to her family moving. Nieema is in desperate need of a home because she does not work well in a shelter setting.

She would work well in a home with other dogs her size, but she loves to be spoiled, so being an only pet would be the best for her.

If you are interested in adopting Nieema or any of her shelter friends, visit ACCTphilly.org