Meet Rebel! Burlington County Animal Shelter's longest resident

The low-key, loving pup has been in the shelter for more than a year.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted the Burlington County Animal Shelter, where their longest resident, Rebel, is waiting for his forever home.

Erica Haynes, with the Burlington County Animal Shelter, says Rebel has sadly been let down by people in his life but added that he doesn't hold gruges.

She says he is "food-motivated" and wants to be the "king of the castle."

Rebel is about 8-years-old and does have a previous injury that shelter officials think is from him being hit by a car. He has since healed up and it doesn't slow him down!

Haynes says Rebel loves people.

Rebel's ideal family would be someone who loves to be outside, who he can hang out with while enjoying the fresh air in their backyard.

The Burlington County Animal Shelter is hosting a "Paw-adice" luau open house on Saturday in hopes of matching their animals with their dream homes. The event will feature "pup-aritas" for all the dogs, as well as human 'ritas.

For more information on Rebel or the event, visit the Burlington County Animal Shelter website and social media pages.