Meet Tori! A former puppy mill mama looking for a forever family after spending her life in a crate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me spotlights Rylie's Rescue, a nonprofit in Skippack, Montgomery County with a mission to rescue and find forever homes for animals who have been abused, neglected or abandoned.

Angie Lafond, Director of Rylie's Rescue, introduces us to Tori - a 3-year-old yellow lab who spent her life living in a crate as a puppy mill mama until she was no longer needed to breed.

While her life may have started off sad, she has such a sweet and calm demeanor and loves other dogs as well as all people and kids!

Because of her previous years in a puppy mill, it's recommended she go to a home with another dog who can show her what life and love outside of a crate is like.

She would also prefer to find a family who would be able to give her the exercise she needs to lose a few pounds, whether that be in a fenced in yard or daily walks.

If you are interested in Tori or any of her adorable shelter friends at Rylie's Rescue, visit RyliesRescue.org to fill out an application.

