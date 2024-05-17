Ruffis came to ACCT Philly as a stray. His owners have not come forward.

Shelter Me: Ruffis is a happy mixed-breed pup who found his forever home

6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia, which handles nearly 18,000 animals.

ACCT Philly's Communications Coordinator Mikayla Allen introduced us to Ruffis, a 2-year-old mixed pup.

He is loving, energetic and great with all people, including kids.

He has all his shots and is neutered.

Ruffis would work best in an active home with a big yard.

We are so happy for another success story - Ruffis has found his forever home! Happy tails!

Ruffis, a Shelter Me success story from ACCT Philly was adopted into a loving family!

If you want to adopt one of Ruffis's shelter friends, please visit https://ACCTphilly.org/ .