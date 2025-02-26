Sheryl Lee Ralph discusses long-distance marriage on the 'Tamron Hall Show'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph joined her husband, Pa. Senator Vincent Hughes, on Tamron Hall on Wednesday.

The duo went viral last month when People Magazine interviewed them about their successful 19 years of marriage.

Their secret to longevity is living separately.

Ralph realized her husband was not leaving his career, or Philadelphia, and she wasn't leaving Hollywood.

"We knew that we had something very special, we knew there was some depth here. So that's when we voluntarily started couples counseling. So we wanted to make sure that this thing we have, which we firmly believe is a blessing, you take care of your blessing," she said.

They see each other every two weeks, and Sheryl said this would not work if they didn't deeply trust each other.