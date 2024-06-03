Sheryl Lee Ralph voices Nat Geo doc on Tuskegee airmen plane crash

'The Real Red Tails' pieces together the details behind the mysterious crash

Sheryl Lee Ralph narrates a new National Geographic special, "The Real Red Tails," which tries to solve the mystery of a Tuskegee airmen plane crash.

LOS ANGELES -- On the morning of April 11, 1944, Tuskegee pilot Second Lieutenant Frank Moody took off on a routine training mission. But his P-39 airplane crashed into Lake Huron, Michigan, and the 22-year-old Moody lost his life. Moody's body was found months later, but the plane was missing for decades.

Now, 80 years later National Geographic's "The Real Red Tails" looks at the mystery of the crash and what could have caused the plane to go down.

The documentary is narrated by "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph and features underwater footage as well as interviews with underwater archaeologists and fellow airmen as they try to piece together the mystery behind the crash.

See a clip from the documentary above.

"The Real Red Tails" airs tonight at 8pm EST/ 7pm CST on National Geographic and streams Tuesday on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.