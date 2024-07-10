'Shoot your shot': How you can win a chance to rent Tyrese Maxey's custom Range Rover

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Sixers star Tyrese Maxey is getting ready to hand off the keys to his custom Range Rover to a lucky fan.

You can "shoot your shot" for a chance to rent the vehicle as part of a contest by the carsharing company Turo.

Turo is a peer-to-peer car rental company, like Airbnb for cars.

A link to book the car goes live at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Turo's website, you could rent Maxey's 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for just $76 a day, plus taxes and other fees.

The first person to book Maxey's vehicle gets a tour of some of his favorite spots in the city. It includes a two-night stay at the Four Seasons, dinner for two at Buddakan, shopping at Lapstone & Hammer, lunch at Ishkabibble's and an afternoon at Top Golf.

The Sixers point guard will also personally hand you the keys after he challenges you to a 1-on-1 game of HORSE.

For more information, visit Turo's website.