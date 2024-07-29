Man shot in back, uncovering illegal outdoor speakeasy in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Crime tape blocked off a line of trailers parked in a grassy lot off 60th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot, uncovering an illegal outdoor speakeasy in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot in the back at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He is said to be in stable condition.

However, the grounds are so vast, police are still searching for evidence as to who shot the man and why.

No other information has been released at this time.