WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot in back, uncovering illegal outdoor speakeasy in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, July 29, 2024 12:13PM
Shooting at outdoor speakeasy in Southwest Philadelphia
Crime tape blocked off a line of trailers parked in a grassy lot off 60th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot, uncovering an illegal outdoor speakeasy in Southwest Philadelphia.

Crime tape blocked off a line of trailers parked in a grassy lot off 60th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot in the back at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He is said to be in stable condition.

However, the grounds are so vast, police are still searching for evidence as to who shot the man and why.

No other information has been released at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW