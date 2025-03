Small fire extinguished at Crozer Chester Medical Center

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighters doused a small fire atop Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, Delaware County on Friday.

The call went out around 11:30 a.m.

Chopper 6 was overhead where several firefighters could be seen on top of the building.

Hospital officials said there was a small fire on the roof of the Emergency Department after a vendor did some maintenance work.

No patients were evacuated and there were no injuries.