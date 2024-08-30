Souderton school board member addresses community in heated meeting after Kamala Harris comment

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Before the Souderton Area School District Board meeting Thursday evening, crowds gathered outside of Indian Valley Middle School -- where the meeting was being held -- in both protest and support of School Board Director Bill Formica.

This comes after a post Formica made on social media about Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this month, writing she performed a sex act in response to a question about her accomplishments.

"I think you absolutely have to present better. I think the comment was inappropriate and I'm glad he took it down and apologized for it," said Kaitlin Derstine of Souderton.

She was part of group that gathered outside the school building to pray and sing worship songs.

Just a short distance away, another group put up signs toward drivers on the road nearby, calling for Formica's resignation.

Erin Tynebor, of Souderton, said Formica has made disparaging comments online in the past about teachers, the gay community, immigrants, and minorities.

"His most recent tweet is the one that has caused this uproar, but it's a pattern and we want him to resign," Tynebor said.

Once the school board meeting got underway, deep divisions within the community were on display inside the packed auditorium.

Formica was not in attendance at the last school board meeting, so Thursday was his first opportunity to address the community publicly and in person. This followed an online apology issued last Friday.

"I want to again apologize sincerely for my impulsive and juvenile response that I made about Kamala Harris several weeks ago. I deeply regret my actions and extend my heartfelt apologies to my supporters and those who voted for me and the school board administration ... I recognize that my actions were inappropriate and misguided and I take full responsibility for them. Like everyone else, I'm human and make mistakes," Formica said.

Formica said he's also revived vicious attacks and threats.

"Tonight, I anticipate hearing the tired old labeling applied to all white, alpha males to shut up. You'll hear words like racist, you'll hear misogynist, you'll hear white supremacist, but these labels do not reflect to I am, and anybody that truly knows me will call such accusations completely false," Formica said.

His words drew both cheers and boos from the crowd. Several people spoke during public comment on both sides.

Formica has said he will not resign.