South Jersey couple lives 'the sweet life' serving Italian gelato

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Nick and Kim Corso traced their family's footsteps all the way back to Italy many times. And what they discovered there was a taste of gelato too delicious to keep to themselves.
They opened 'Dolce Vita Gelateria' in the spring of 2023 and have already developed a loyal following of customers.
The Corso's children make it a family affair. Their son, Dante, handles information technology and web applications. Their daughter, Alyssa, has become her father's apprentice studying the art of gelato-making.
To learn more about 'Dolce Vita Gelateria,' watch the video above and visit their website.
