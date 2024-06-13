South Jersey dragon boat team helps each other navigate through their experiences with cancer

The River Sisters are a breast cancer survivor dragon boat team supporting each other emotionally and in the water.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This South Jersey Dragon Boat team's challenges on the water are far undermined by their battles with cancer.

These women give each other strength, and are led by their coach: Maureen Kane.

"It's made up of women who have been through or have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Some of them newly diagnosed. Some of them have been going through this journey for a while," said Kane.

She leads them through the waters, as they navigate through their disease.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer sixteen years ago and I'm here to tell you there is a silver lining in getting breast cancer. It brought me to these ladies in this wonderful sport," said boatside paddler, Katherine Menewisch.

"I don't know what I would be like if I hadn't found this group. In a way, cancer has given me a gift. I don't forget about it, and I recognize that every single day," she continued.

Their songs and jokes shared on the Cooper River are the foundation of their shared lifelong memories.

