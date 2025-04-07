Oyster shell recycling program makes waves across the tri-state area

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You can recycle your used oyster shells for a great cause thanks to the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary.

Ken Williamson and his crew pick up used oyster shells from local restaurants and use them for conservation projects along the Delaware River.

Shells are then used to aid in the development of oyster reefs, which are able to provide water filtration, control erosion, and provide a habitat for new oysters to thrive.

Fishtown Seafood in Fishtown and Fitler Square is a drop-off site where anyone can drop off used oyster shells to be picked up by the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary.

To learn more about the Oyster Shell Recycling Program, watch the video above and visit their website.

