South Jersey nonprofit opens their pantry for community members in need

Janet Giordano gives back to the community as the Executive Director of the Cherry Hill Food Pantry.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Despite Janet Giordano being in her retirement years, she feels her free time is better spent on giving back.

That's exactly what she does as the Executive Director of the Cherry Hill Food Pantry.

The organization has been a resource to the community since the 2000s.

They find a hunger that's ever so growing, and they are there to feed it.

