South Jersey nonprofit 'Paws Healing Heroes' pairs service dogs with veterans in need

This South Jersey organization lends a paw to veterans who need service animals.

This South Jersey organization lends a paw to veterans who need service animals.

This South Jersey organization lends a paw to veterans who need service animals.

This South Jersey organization lends a paw to veterans who need service animals.

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As a military veteran, Mark Eberle knew far too well the struggles of returning to civilian life.

Once seeing how service dogs made the difference for fellow veterans, his mission became Paws Healing Heroes.

This South Jersey nonprofit pairs dogs with those who served, so no veteran's needs are forgotten.

"Our goal is to rescue dogs from shelters and foster programs and train them for disabled veterans like myself," said Co-Founder and President of Paws Healing Heroes, Mark Eberly.

Their training of the animals occurs at Alpha & Omega Working Dogs.

"It heals me along the process. You know, I had my own trauma, but the sense of joy and accomplishment, it's just a really amazing feeling when it's all said and done," said Eberly.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.