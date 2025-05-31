South Jersey professor and student create children's book together

Art professor Jenna Lucente discovered that her student, Raechel Spuler, was the right person to illustrate a story she had written over 15 years ago.

Art professor Jenna Lucente discovered that her student, Raechel Spuler, was the right person to illustrate a story she had written over 15 years ago.

Art professor Jenna Lucente discovered that her student, Raechel Spuler, was the right person to illustrate a story she had written over 15 years ago.

Art professor Jenna Lucente discovered that her student, Raechel Spuler, was the right person to illustrate a story she had written over 15 years ago.

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Salem Community College art professor Jenna Lucente discovered that her student, Raechel Spuler, was the right person to illustrate a story she had written over 15 years ago.

The story, titled, Good Boy Dog, was inspired by the real-life story of Lucente's own family pet.

Lucente had presented the story as a choice for her students to draw in her digital illustration course. That's where Raechel Spuler's skills caught her eye.

With the help of Salem Community College, they were able to publish the book and place it in several local libraries.

Watch the video above to see what this project means to both of them.

To learn more about how to read Good Boy Dog, you can find it on Amazon.

RELATED: NJ special education teacher flies high with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds