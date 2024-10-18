South Jersey sisters give birth on the same day 17 hours apart

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two South Jersey sisters got the surprise of a lifetime when they both gave birth on the same day.

Laura Pellak went into labor Tuesday night and says she initially kept it a secret from her sister, Brooke Miles.

Brooke was pregnant too, but past her due date. Laura was supposed to have another month to go.

"My water broke at home. I called my mom, and I told her, 'Do not tell my sister! I don't want her to be upset because she's overdue, but we're going to the hospital for a C-section,'" Laura recalled.

Laura's son Jameson was born at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. As she was recovering at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, she got a text from Brooke.

"So I was like, 'I don't know if I'm having contractions, but I'm not OK. I think I need to go to the hospital,'" said Brooke.

Laura immediately called her on Facetime.

"Then the video popped up and it's my sister with her baby on her chest and I'm like, 'Wait. What?'" said Brooke.

Roughly 17 and a half hours after Jameson made his appearance, Brooke's daughter Isla came into the world at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday.

The two babies are nearly identical in size. One ounce and one-quarter of an inch separates them, much to the delight of the sisters because their own birthdays happen to be only two days apart.

"It's been an amazing experience to have my sister here," said Brooke.

While this is a special time for everyone, it's possible that no one is more excited than Donna Reese - better known now as Grandmom.

She's a widow whose husband passed away 12 years ago. His mom was a twin and Donna had always hoped the twin gene would carry on somehow in the family.

"My sweet babies. My twins!" Donna said holding her new grandchildren.