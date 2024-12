South Jersey volunteers prepare hot meals as a Christmas present for people in need

This Christmas morning, there were some merry people giving hot meals to those in need.

This Christmas morning, there were some merry people giving hot meals to those in need.

This Christmas morning, there were some merry people giving hot meals to those in need.

This Christmas morning, there were some merry people giving hot meals to those in need.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Kathy MeGee Memorial Holiday Meals Program was in full swing this Christmas morning.

Volunteers gathered in South Jersey to prepare hundreds of hot meals that were delivered to various homes.

Some recipients were elderly, shut-ins, or members of group homes.

All of this was done in memory of the program founder who passed away.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their Facebook page.