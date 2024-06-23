4 suspects arrested, 1 still sought after carjacking leads to pursuit in South Philadelphia

Authorities are still searching for the fifth suspect.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested four suspects involved in a carjacking that led to a chase through multiple Philadelphia neighborhoods.
It started on the 5200 block of Spruce Street, where police say five people carjacked a BMW at gunpoint around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Officers spotted that vehicle about a half hour later, and began chasing the suspects.
They say they traveled through South Philadelphia, and onto I-76 before the car eventually crashed on the 3800 block of Spruce Street in University City.
Authorities are still searching for the fifth suspect.