4 suspects arrested, 1 still sought after carjacking leads to pursuit in South Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
Sunday, June 23, 2024 1:10PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested four suspects involved in a carjacking that led to a chase through multiple Philadelphia neighborhoods.

It started on the 5200 block of Spruce Street, where police say five people carjacked a BMW at gunpoint around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers spotted that vehicle about a half hour later, and began chasing the suspects.

They say they traveled through South Philadelphia, and onto I-76 before the car eventually crashed on the 3800 block of Spruce Street in University City.

Authorities are still searching for the fifth suspect.

