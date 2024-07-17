Police say the school bus was full of children transporting campers.

Amazon worker fires gunshots in South Philly during altercation with school bus aide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an Amazon delivery worker fired gunshots during an altercation with a school bus aide.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of 17th and Christian streets in South Philadelphia.

This all started when police say a school bus driver was unable to make a turn due to a parked Amazon van.

Chopper 6 over shots fired incident in South Philadelphia on July 17, 2024.

Officials tell Action News the aide on the bus got out and asked the worker to move. That's when an altercation ensued and at some point, shots were fired by the Amazon worker.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the school bus was full of children transporting campers. The students were able to take shelter inside the nearby Edwin M. Stanton School.

The Amazon worker is now in custody and will be facing charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.